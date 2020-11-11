Asana Inc. (ASAN) EPS is poised to hit -0.37 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 10, 2020, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.88% to $21.37. During the day, the stock rose to $23.0444 and sunk to $21.26 before settling in for the price of $22.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $21.40-$29.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -132.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 910 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 203,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -169,171. The stock had 15.62 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.06, operating margin was -83.89 and Pretax Margin of -82.99.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 22.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 07, this organization’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 1,602 shares at the rate of 26.49, making the entire transaction reach 42,437 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 06, Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 5,000 for 26.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,000 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -83.16 while generating a return on equity of -135.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -132.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.90.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Asana Inc., ASAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million was inferior to the volume of 2.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

