Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Open at price of $4.80: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) open the trading on November 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 16.16% to $5.39. During the day, the stock rose to $5.94 and sunk to $4.76 before settling in for the price of $4.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BQ posted a 52-week range of $4.06-$10.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $364.04 million.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 315 employees. It has generated 341,227 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -79,310. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 1.96 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.61, operating margin was -18.15 and Pretax Margin of -22.84.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -23.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.93.

In the same vein, BQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

[Boqii Holding Limited, BQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.