Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) EPS is poised to hit 1.28 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) flaunted slowness of -17.88% at $112.92, as the Stock market unbolted on November 10, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $126.00 and sunk to $110.47 before settling in for the price of $137.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAP posted a 52-week range of $111.40-$220.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.92.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 38219 employees. It has generated 163,293 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.87 and Pretax Margin of +30.59.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Credicorp Ltd. industry. Credicorp Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.10%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.98) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of +21.83 while generating a return on equity of 17.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.57, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.51.

In the same vein, BAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Credicorp Ltd., BAP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.02% While, its Average True Range was 8.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.16% that was higher than 47.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.