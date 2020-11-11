DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) volume hits 4.96 million: A New Opening for Investors

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) open the trading on November 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.74% to $5.60. During the day, the stock rose to $5.635 and sunk to $5.205 before settling in for the price of $5.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHT posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$8.83.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 233.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $962.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. It has generated 31,474,588 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,334,059. The stock had 6.37 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.72, operating margin was +25.95 and Pretax Margin of +13.64.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 54.20% institutional ownership.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.77 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 233.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.81, and its Beta score is -0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.12.

In the same vein, DHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

[DHT Holdings Inc., DHT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.11% that was higher than 44.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.