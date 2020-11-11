Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.7 million

As on November 10, 2020, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.03% to $115.51. During the day, the stock rose to $115.51 and sunk to $106.33 before settling in for the price of $106.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXR posted a 52-week range of $72.70-$121.07.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.44.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 106.74, making the entire transaction reach 266,842 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,800. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11, Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 11,505 for 111.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,281,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 144,788 in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.83, and its Beta score is 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.05.

In the same vein, EXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Extra Space Storage Inc., EXR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.75 million was better the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.28% While, its Average True Range was 4.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.75% that was higher than 26.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.