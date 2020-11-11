No matter how cynical the overall market is Titan International Inc. (TWI) performance over the last week is recorded 76.68%

As on November 10, 2020, Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 23.15% to $5.00. During the day, the stock rose to $5.01 and sunk to $4.03 before settling in for the price of $4.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWI posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$4.10.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6200 employees. It has generated 233,656 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,121. The stock had 6.42 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.91, operating margin was -1.96 and Pretax Margin of -3.32.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Titan International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 70.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 42,245 shares at the rate of 1.66, making the entire transaction reach 70,127 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,760. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 7,755 for 1.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,515 in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -19.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan International Inc. (TWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.11.

In the same vein, TWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Titan International Inc., TWI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.01 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan International Inc. (TWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.90% that was higher than 93.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.