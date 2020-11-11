Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) last week performance was -6.06%

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.85% at $129.00. During the day, the stock rose to $138.55 and sunk to $125.84 before settling in for the price of $134.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXG posted a 52-week range of $48.78-$166.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.63.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. 10x Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s See Remarks sold 12,688 shares at the rate of 137.18, making the entire transaction reach 1,740,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,500. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,496 for 137.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 891,227. This particular insider is now the holder of 963 in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.84.

In the same vein, TXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.77% While, its Average True Range was 7.45.

Raw Stochastic average of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.50% that was higher than 44.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.