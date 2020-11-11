Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) last week performance was 21.43%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price increase of 15.91% at $1.53. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6615 and sunk to $1.31 before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APWC posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$2.69.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -155.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3426, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1781.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1227 employees. It has generated 275,599 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,330. The stock had 3.34 Receivables turnover and 1.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.02, operating margin was +0.00 and Pretax Margin of +0.33.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.40%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.67.

In the same vein, APWC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.1752.

Raw Stochastic average of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.94% that was lower than 162.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.