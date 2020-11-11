Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) plunge -5.64% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price decrease of -11.63% at $23.41. During the day, the stock rose to $26.00 and sunk to $22.38 before settling in for the price of $26.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPAY posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$27.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -693.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 243 employees. It has generated 430,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -164,741. The stock had 14.30 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.61, operating margin was -8.42 and Pretax Margin of -57.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Repay Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s President sold 156,181 shares at the rate of 24.20, making the entire transaction reach 3,779,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s General Counsel sold 35,000 for 23.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 813,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,001 in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.27 while generating a return on equity of -15.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -693.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.26.

In the same vein, RPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.15% that was higher than 48.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.