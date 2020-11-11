SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.49M

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) flaunted slowness of -4.78% at $57.13, as the Stock market unbolted on November 10, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $62.33 and sunk to $55.12 before settling in for the price of $60.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLG posted a 52-week range of $35.16-$96.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.92.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SL Green Realty Corp. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10, this organization’s Director sold 65,578 shares at the rate of 55.75, making the entire transaction reach 3,656,056 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director sold 34,422 for 57.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,969,283. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,578 in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.86, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85.

In the same vein, SLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.77% While, its Average True Range was 4.44.

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.73% that was higher than 72.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.