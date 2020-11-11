Team Inc. (TISI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.79: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 10, 2020, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) set off with pace as it heaved 28.12% to $8.52. During the day, the stock rose to $8.64 and sunk to $6.62 before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TISI posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$17.73.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $280.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.79.

Team Inc. (TISI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Team Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.91%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Chairman & CEO bought 13,000 shares at the rate of 7.38, making the entire transaction reach 95,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,383. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 6,500 for 16.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,500 in total.

Team Inc. (TISI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Team Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Team Inc. (TISI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.11.

In the same vein, TISI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Team Inc. (TISI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Team Inc., TISI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Team Inc. (TISI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.87% that was higher than 96.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.