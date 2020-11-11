The key reasons why Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) is -17.55% away from 52-week high?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price increase of 17.76% at $23.67. During the day, the stock rose to $23.77 and sunk to $20.30 before settling in for the price of $20.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GVA posted a 52-week range of $8.90-$28.71.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7000 employees. It has generated 582,178 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,440. The stock had 5.20 Receivables turnover and 1.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.73, operating margin was +3.51 and Pretax Margin of +1.93.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Senior Vice President & CFO bought 2,900 shares at the rate of 26.00, making the entire transaction reach 75,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,000.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2019, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.44) by -$1.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.28 while generating a return on equity of 3.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, GVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.44% that was higher than 52.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.