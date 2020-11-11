The key reasons why UGI Corporation (UGI) is -20.16% away from 52-week high?

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) open the trading on November 10, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.12% to $37.15. During the day, the stock rose to $37.21 and sunk to $34.535 before settling in for the price of $34.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UGI posted a 52-week range of $21.75-$46.53.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $208.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12800 employees. It has generated 571,344 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,016. The stock had 10.29 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.43, operating margin was +12.89 and Pretax Margin of +5.48.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. UGI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s VP, CAO & Corporate Controller bought 598 shares at the rate of 33.38, making the entire transaction reach 19,961 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,401. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s Director bought 4,400 for 33.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,028. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,400 in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +3.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

UGI Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UGI Corporation (UGI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.77, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.99.

In the same vein, UGI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

[UGI Corporation, UGI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of UGI Corporation (UGI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.51% that was higher than 32.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.