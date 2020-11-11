TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.61

As on November 10, 2020, TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.18% to $37.77. During the day, the stock rose to $38.18 and sunk to $35.19 before settling in for the price of $35.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THS posted a 52-week range of $33.50-$53.98.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 10800 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 397,120 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,213. The stock had 13.79 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.94, operating margin was +5.67 and Pretax Margin of -3.63.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Exec VP, Gen Counsel & CAO sold 20,881 shares at the rate of 53.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,106,693 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,201. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s SVP of HR sold 4,902 for 52.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 258,433. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,913 in total.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.57 while generating a return on equity of -5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.15.

In the same vein, THS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TreeHouse Foods Inc., THS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.88% that was higher than 30.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.