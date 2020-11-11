Urban Edge Properties (UE) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) established initial surge of 7.09% at $12.99, as the Stock market unbolted on November 10, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $13.01 and sunk to $12.00 before settling in for the price of $12.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UE posted a 52-week range of $6.98-$21.01.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 117 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 3,164,179 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 935,308. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.70, operating margin was +13.09 and Pretax Margin of +31.73.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Urban Edge Properties industry. Urban Edge Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.85%, in contrast to 95.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s Chief Investment Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 7.95, making the entire transaction reach 15,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,722.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +29.56 while generating a return on equity of 11.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.34, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.49.

In the same vein, UE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Urban Edge Properties, UE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.96% that was higher than 67.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.