World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) last month volatility was 5.43%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) started the day on November 10, 2020, with a price increase of 10.52% at $28.68. During the day, the stock rose to $28.69 and sunk to $26.13 before settling in for the price of $25.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INT posted a 52-week range of $18.36-$44.37.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.68.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5500 employees. It has generated 6,646,964 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,527. The stock had 12.98 Receivables turnover and 6.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.54, operating margin was +0.66 and Pretax Margin of +0.65.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. World Fuel Services Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 27.25, making the entire transaction reach 545,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,701. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 43.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 431,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,180 in total.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.49 while generating a return on equity of 9.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.95, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.03.

In the same vein, INT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.74% that was higher than 59.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.