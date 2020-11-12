Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is predicted to post EPS of 2.21 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 11, 2020, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.40% to $280.84. During the day, the stock rose to $300.16 and sunk to $277.16 before settling in for the price of $309.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APD posted a 52-week range of $167.43-$327.89.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $295.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $256.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s Director bought 200 shares at the rate of 237.60, making the entire transaction reach 47,519 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.21) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach 9.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.56, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.96.

In the same vein, APD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.63, a figure that is expected to reach 2.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Air Products and Chemicals Inc., APD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.59% While, its Average True Range was 11.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.20% that was higher than 29.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.