Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -1.11

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) open the trading on November 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 13.17% to $12.89. During the day, the stock rose to $12.95 and sunk to $11.66 before settling in for the price of $11.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APT posted a 52-week range of $3.20-$41.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $179.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 112 workers. It has generated 405,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,087. The stock had 9.71 Receivables turnover and 1.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.08, operating margin was +6.48 and Pretax Margin of +7.12.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 37.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 15.34, making the entire transaction reach 153,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,850. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s Director sold 15,833 for 9.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 151,047. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.46) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.43 while generating a return on equity of 9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.23, and its Beta score is -1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.36.

In the same vein, APT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

[Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., APT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.34% that was higher than 94.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.