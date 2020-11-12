Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) return on Assets touches 0.73: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) open the trading on November 11, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.06% to $66.60. During the day, the stock rose to $72.286 and sunk to $64.25 before settling in for the price of $59.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRKS posted a 52-week range of $21.19-$64.15.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.59.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2984 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 261,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,202. The stock had 5.12 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.40, operating margin was +7.06 and Pretax Margin of +1.21.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17, this organization’s CEO sold 9,291 shares at the rate of 45.51, making the entire transaction reach 422,833 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 346,043. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s CEO sold 30,000 for 45.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,350,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 355,334 in total.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.36) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.22 while generating a return on equity of 1.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 62.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $105.55, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.73.

In the same vein, BRKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS)

[Brooks Automation Inc., BRKS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.17% While, its Average True Range was 3.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.06% that was higher than 49.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.