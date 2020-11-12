CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.25M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 11, 2020, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) set off with pace as it heaved 1.46% to $30.55. During the day, the stock rose to $31.50 and sunk to $30.355 before settling in for the price of $30.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $19.73-$48.88.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.80.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,530,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 164,333. The stock had 19.25 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.80, operating margin was +20.59 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Managing Director CF Fert. UK sold 1,900 shares at the rate of 32.91, making the entire transaction reach 62,532 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,200. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Managing Director CF Fert. UK sold 2,000 for 29.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,748. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,200 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +10.74 while generating a return on equity of 16.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.14, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.73.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Going through the that latest performance of [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.68 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.29% that was higher than 41.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.