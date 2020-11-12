Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Moves 15.53% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 11, 2020, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) set off with pace as it heaved 15.53% to $1.19. During the day, the stock rose to $1.24 and sunk to $1.03 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$11.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 44.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1995, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3122.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.83, making the entire transaction reach 70,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 26, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.80%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 61.49.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.71.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 21.11 million was inferior to the volume of 27.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.1005.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.17% that was higher than 95.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.