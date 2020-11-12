Lemonade Inc. (LMND) recent quarterly performance of -2.29% is not showing the real picture

As on November 11, 2020, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) started slowly as it slid -12.17% to $57.90. During the day, the stock rose to $65.30 and sunk to $57.8002 before settling in for the price of $65.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$96.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -105.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.74.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.95) by -$0.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -105.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.91 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.62.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lemonade Inc., LMND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.23 million was lower the volume of 1.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.55% While, its Average True Range was 5.22.