Model N Inc. (MODN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $32.45: Right on the Precipice

As on November 11, 2020, Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) started slowly as it slid -9.33% to $32.16. During the day, the stock rose to $32.36 and sunk to $28.98 before settling in for the price of $35.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MODN posted a 52-week range of $15.00-$44.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -438.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.45.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Model N Inc. (MODN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Model N Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 98.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Director sold 4,630 shares at the rate of 36.05, making the entire transaction reach 166,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,770. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s SVP, Global Services sold 2,500 for 40.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,025. This particular insider is now the holder of 142,554 in total.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Model N Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -438.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Model N Inc. (MODN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.73.

In the same vein, MODN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Model N Inc. (MODN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Model N Inc., MODN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.85 million was better the volume of 0.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Model N Inc. (MODN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.12% that was higher than 41.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.