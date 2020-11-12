Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recent quarterly performance of 58.13% is not showing the real picture

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) started the day on November 11, 2020, with a price increase of 1.26% at $3.21. During the day, the stock rose to $3.23 and sunk to $3.01 before settling in for the price of $3.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTY posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$3.66.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -557.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $304.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.71.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10400 employees. It has generated 128,349 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,098. The stock had 15.87 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.55, operating margin was +4.93 and Pretax Margin of -22.74.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 44.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 7,300 shares at the rate of 2.08, making the entire transaction reach 15,219 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,663,623. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s 10% Owner bought 141,124 for 1.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 273,061. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,656,323 in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of -22.67 while generating a return on equity of -67.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -557.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -69.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.89.

In the same vein, PRTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.21% that was higher than 119.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.