The key reasons why Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is -82.62% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 11, 2020, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) set off with pace as it heaved 5.47% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2251 and sunk to $0.2023 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAGX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$1.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -311.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2965, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4890.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. It has generated 199,147 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,328,946. The stock had 4.28 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.93, operating margin was -420.75 and Pretax Margin of -667.15.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.14%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -667.32 while generating a return on equity of -220.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -311.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79.

In the same vein, JAGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0202.

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.19% that was lower than 89.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.