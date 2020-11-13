Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) EPS growth this year is -11.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) open the trading on November 12, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.69% to $81.84. During the day, the stock rose to $83.00 and sunk to $80.30 before settling in for the price of $81.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $36.40-$94.28.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.14.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 590,439 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,912. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 1.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.62, operating margin was +8.75 and Pretax Margin of +5.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 71.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s EVP, Computing & Graphics sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 74.88, making the entire transaction reach 149,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,891. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 19, Company’s SVP & GM DESG sold 75,000 for 83.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,290,286. This particular insider is now the holder of 676,245 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.36) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 16.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $114.14, and its Beta score is 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 136.48.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

[Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.75% While, its Average True Range was 3.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.72% that was lower than 60.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.