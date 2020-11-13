Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -5.26

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) started the day on November 12, 2020, with a price increase of 67.23% at $7.86. During the day, the stock rose to $8.13 and sunk to $4.74 before settling in for the price of $4.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AHPI posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$45.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.48.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 243 employees. It has generated 146,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,826. The stock had 10.14 Receivables turnover and 1.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.47, operating margin was -9.60 and Pretax Margin of -9.86.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 12.60% institutional ownership.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.45 while generating a return on equity of -29.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.90%.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, AHPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.75.

Technical Analysis of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 222.91% that was higher than 115.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.