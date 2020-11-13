Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) went down -0.14% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 12, 2020, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.14% to $7.39. During the day, the stock rose to $7.45 and sunk to $7.31 before settling in for the price of $7.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$10.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.42 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.40 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.15.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 50.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Director bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 5.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,192,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 330,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Chief Credit Officer bought 50,000 for 6.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 88,000 in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.35.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Annaly Capital Management Inc., NLY]. Its last 5-days volume of 16.67 million was inferior to the volume of 17.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.82% that was higher than 24.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.