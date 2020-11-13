Ayro Inc. (AYRO) went up 22.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on November 12, 2020, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 22.81% to $3.50. During the day, the stock rose to $3.635 and sunk to $2.82 before settling in for the price of $2.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$8.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.31.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.30%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50%.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.89, and its Beta score is 2.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 108.01.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ayro Inc., AYRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.77 million was better the volume of 2.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.68% that was higher than 92.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.