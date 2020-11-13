Biocept Inc. (BIOC) last month performance of 28.33% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on November 12, 2020, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 24.95% to $6.16. During the day, the stock rose to $6.35 and sunk to $5.00 before settling in for the price of $4.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIOC posted a 52-week range of $2.11-$13.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 110.60% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.11.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 88 workers. It has generated 62,825 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -285,660. The stock had 2.17 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -98.56, operating margin was -417.05 and Pretax Margin of -454.69.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Biocept Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Director sold 604 shares at the rate of 0.56, making the entire transaction reach 335 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s Director sold 556 for 0.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 309. This particular insider is now the holder of 867 in total.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.5) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -454.69 while generating a return on equity of -352.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biocept Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in the upcoming year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biocept Inc. (BIOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.96.

In the same vein, BIOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Biocept Inc., BIOC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.07 million was lower the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.04% that was lower than 105.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.