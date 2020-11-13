Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) volume hits 6.99 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 12, 2020, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) set off with pace as it heaved 29.03% to $31.96. During the day, the stock rose to $32.75 and sunk to $25.50 before settling in for the price of $24.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELH posted a 52-week range of $3.22-$26.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 38.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 120 workers. It has generated 626,221 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 83,094. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 1.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.47, operating margin was -0.76 and Pretax Margin of +13.27.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 15.30, making the entire transaction reach 1,530,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,902. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 15.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,530,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,084 in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.27 while generating a return on equity of 26.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1141.43, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2557.87.

In the same vein, CELH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.11 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.27% While, its Average True Range was 2.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.35% that was higher than 92.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.