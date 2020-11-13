Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) EPS is poised to hit 0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) started the day on November 12, 2020, with a price increase of 0.42% at $35.81. During the day, the stock rose to $38.20 and sunk to $35.50 before settling in for the price of $35.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $3.48-$43.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 37.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 387.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 207 employees. It has generated 670,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,986. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.05, operating margin was +9.52 and Pretax Margin of +2.82.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s Director sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 40.64, making the entire transaction reach 8,128,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 390,531. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s Director sold 11,847 for 36.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 433,245. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,600 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.29 while generating a return on equity of 25.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 387.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $117.80, and its Beta score is 2.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.31.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.24% While, its Average True Range was 3.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.85% that was higher than 91.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.