Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $29.27: Right on the Precipice

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) started the day on November 12, 2020, with a price increase of 4.57% at $33.86. During the day, the stock rose to $35.71 and sunk to $31.96 before settling in for the price of $32.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPC posted a 52-week range of $20.51-$38.97.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -398.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.27.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. It has generated 356,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -62,033. The stock had 7.66 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.18, operating margin was +13.98 and Pretax Margin of -18.23.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -17.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -398.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.88, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.97.

In the same vein, EPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.33% that was higher than 37.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.