Frontline Ltd. (FRO) PE Ratio stood at $2.66: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on November 12, 2020, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) started slowly as it slid -5.07% to $6.18. During the day, the stock rose to $6.45 and sunk to $6.16 before settling in for the price of $6.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRO posted a 52-week range of $5.28-$13.33.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 192.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.80.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 157 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.47, operating margin was +18.77 and Pretax Margin of +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Frontline Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.80%, in contrast to 21.10% institutional ownership.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 192.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -40.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontline Ltd. (FRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.66, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.27.

In the same vein, FRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Frontline Ltd., FRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.14 million was lower the volume of 3.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.22% that was higher than 45.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.