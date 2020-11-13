Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Moves -1.42% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on November 12, 2020, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) started slowly as it slid -1.42% to $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $1.03 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTBX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$4.30.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2098, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0071.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Heat Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.23%, in contrast to 12.10% institutional ownership.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Heat Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.30.

In the same vein, HTBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Heat Biologics Inc., HTBX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.54 million was lower the volume of 16.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0832.

Raw Stochastic average of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.28% that was lower than 146.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.