Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Moves 0.04% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) started the day on November 12, 2020, with a price increase of 0.04% at $23.50. During the day, the stock rose to $24.06 and sunk to $21.15 before settling in for the price of $23.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$58.66.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.17.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 5.20% institutional ownership.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.86) by $0.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.38.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.75% that was lower than 123.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.