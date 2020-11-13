NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8468: Right on the Precipice

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) established initial surge of 5.55% at $0.65, as the Stock market unbolted on November 12, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.67 and sunk to $0.63 before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBY posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.94.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 44.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7115, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8468.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 28 employees. It has generated 235,679 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -345,964. The stock had 2.89 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.66, operating margin was -140.02 and Pretax Margin of -146.26.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. industry. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.60%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 27,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,302,350 for 1.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,601,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000,000 in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -146.79 while generating a return on equity of -326.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20.

In the same vein, NBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0536.

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.30% that was higher than 96.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.