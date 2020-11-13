OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) last month volatility was 7.46%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on November 12, 2020, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.61% to $7.94. During the day, the stock rose to $7.95 and sunk to $7.38 before settling in for the price of $7.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSW posted a 52-week range of $2.45-$17.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $550.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4298 employees. It has generated 130,813 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,546. The stock had 20.13 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.47, operating margin was -2.51 and Pretax Margin of -6.59.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Executive Chairman & Director bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 5.17, making the entire transaction reach 387,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s CFO and COO bought 75,000 for 6.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 489,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,000 in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -7.30 while generating a return on equity of -6.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.79.

In the same vein, OSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.05 million was better the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.70% that was higher than 78.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.