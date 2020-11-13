Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.38

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) open the trading on November 12, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 25.39% to $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $3.2427 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $1.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SINO posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$4.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -10.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19 workers. It has generated 326,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -822,645. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.71, operating margin was -36.10 and Pretax Margin of -271.46.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.88%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2019 suggests? It has posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -251.73 while generating a return on equity of -122.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.00%.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, SINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.61.

Technical Analysis of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

[Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., SINO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.89% that was higher than 95.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.