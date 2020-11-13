The key reasons why Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -1.34% away from 52-week high?

As on November 12, 2020, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.09% to $206.57. During the day, the stock rose to $212.55 and sunk to $196.54 before settling in for the price of $194.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGEN posted a 52-week range of $78.41-$209.38.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $163.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 761 employees. It has generated 355,118 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,135. The stock had 6.81 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.15, operating margin was +14.83 and Pretax Margin of +9.68.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Repligen Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,086 shares at the rate of 193.00, making the entire transaction reach 595,598 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,455. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director sold 1,214 for 195.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 237,349. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,450 in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.92 while generating a return on equity of 2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repligen Corporation (RGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $251.30, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 229.63.

In the same vein, RGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Repligen Corporation, RGEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was better the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.51% While, its Average True Range was 10.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.88% that was higher than 41.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.