Urban One Inc. (UONEK) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3128: Right on the Precipice

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) open the trading on November 12, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.72% to $1.01. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $0.98 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONEK posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$6.84.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0700, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3128.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.00%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban One Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.30%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.24.

In the same vein, UONEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

[Urban One Inc., UONEK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0883.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.45% that was lower than 147.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.