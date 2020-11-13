Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) EPS growth this year is 28.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) started the day on November 12, 2020, with a price increase of 14.36% at $2.15. During the day, the stock rose to $2.98 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZCMD posted a 52-week range of $1.59-$5.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.79.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Zhongchao Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.24%, in contrast to 0.03% institutional ownership.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zhongchao Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.80%.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 546.75.

In the same vein, ZCMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.71% that was higher than 61.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.