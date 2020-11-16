3D Systems Corporation (DDD) latest performance of -2.31% is not what was on cards

As on November 13, 2020, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) started slowly as it slid -2.31% to $7.20. During the day, the stock rose to $7.49 and sunk to $6.98 before settling in for the price of $7.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDD posted a 52-week range of $4.60-$12.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -0.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $914.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.19.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. 3D Systems Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 65.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 8.36, making the entire transaction reach 33,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,951. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 16,000 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 207,951 in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -50.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67.

In the same vein, DDD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [3D Systems Corporation, DDD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.98 million was better the volume of 2.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.36% that was higher than 71.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.