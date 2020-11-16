Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.74

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 8.26% at $12.58. During the day, the stock rose to $12.72 and sunk to $11.6973 before settling in for the price of $11.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATI posted a 52-week range of $4.95-$24.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 151.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.23.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8100 employees. It has generated 508,951 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,802. The stock had 7.04 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.38, operating margin was +8.90 and Pretax Margin of +5.86.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 8.70, making the entire transaction reach 21,759 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 192,140. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 8.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,116 in total.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.6) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +6.25 while generating a return on equity of 12.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.74.

In the same vein, ATI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.01% that was higher than 62.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.