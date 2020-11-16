Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) 14-day ATR is 0.97: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 3.73% at $27.82. During the day, the stock rose to $27.935 and sunk to $27.06 before settling in for the price of $26.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTA posted a 52-week range of $12.92-$31.26.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13000 employees. It has generated 320,157 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,786. The stock had 5.19 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.92, operating margin was +13.48 and Pretax Margin of +7.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 98.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s SVP & CFO sold 8,775 shares at the rate of 28.50, making the entire transaction reach 250,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,664. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s EVP & Pres., Trans. Coatings sold 44,568 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,114,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,315 in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.56 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.25, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.06.

In the same vein, AXTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.38% that was higher than 33.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.