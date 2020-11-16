China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) is 26.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) established initial surge of 20.85% at $4.00, as the Stock market unbolted on November 13, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $4.15 and sunk to $3.33 before settling in for the price of $3.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREG posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$7.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -48.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.84.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Recycling Energy Corporation industry. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.57%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Recycling Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.60%.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, CREG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Recycling Energy Corporation, CREG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.28% that was higher than 108.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.