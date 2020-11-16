Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.25% to $12.63. During the day, the stock rose to $12.72 and sunk to $12.10 before settling in for the price of $12.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXP posted a 52-week range of $7.63-$22.71.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.34.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s President & CEO bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 8.34, making the entire transaction reach 50,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 482,264. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19, Company’s President & CEO bought 21,056 for 9.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 203,049. This particular insider is now the holder of 476,264 in total.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.48.

In the same vein, CXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)

[Columbia Property Trust Inc., CXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.51% that was higher than 47.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.