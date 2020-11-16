CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) EPS growth this year is 82.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 25.55% to $1.72. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.40 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPSH posted a 52-week range of $0.88-$3.35.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6208, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5955.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 152 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 141,240 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,199. The stock had 6.01 Receivables turnover and 2.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.83, operating margin was -2.78 and Pretax Margin of -2.95.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. CPS Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.97 while generating a return on equity of -11.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CPS Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.80%.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.96, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82.

In the same vein, CPSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

[CPS Technologies Corporation, CPSH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.1576.

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.04% that was higher than 115.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.