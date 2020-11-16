Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) EPS growth this year is -0.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 10.26% at $13.76. During the day, the stock rose to $13.97 and sunk to $12.535 before settling in for the price of $12.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DK posted a 52-week range of $7.79-$38.26.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $920.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.81.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3814 workers. It has generated 2,437,913 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 80,073. The stock had 13.29 Receivables turnover and 1.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was +4.78 and Pretax Margin of +4.33.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 270,000 shares at the rate of 11.39, making the entire transaction reach 3,075,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,539,880. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 839,400 for 10.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,746,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,269,880 in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.38) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +3.28 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in the upcoming year.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, DK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.94, a figure that is expected to reach -1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.84% that was higher than 85.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Euronav NV (EURN) volume hits 1.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
As on November 13, 2020, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.61% to $8.03. During the day, the...
Read more

International Paper Company (IP) volume hits 2.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks Zach King - 0
International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 1.70% at $47.89. During the day, the...
Read more

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) 20 Days SMA touch 1.70%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.94% to $2.76. During the day, the...
Read more

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) surge 0.75% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 13, 2020, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) set off with pace as it heaved 1.83% to...
Read more

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Open at price of $40.79: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) established initial surge of 3.69% at $41.87, as the Stock market unbolted on November 13, 2020. During the day,...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) surge 0.75% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 13, 2020, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) set off with pace as it heaved 1.83% to...
Read more
Company News

Prologis Inc. (PLD) is 1.57% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 0.89% at $103.53. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) last month performance of 9.58% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.36% to $355.67. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as it 5-day change was 8.26%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on November 13, 2020, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.61% to $49.39. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

NetEase Inc. (NTES) EPS growth this year is 60.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) established initial surge of 1.06% at $88.27, as the Stock market unbolted on November 13, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) went up 3.12% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 13, 2020, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) set off with pace as it...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com