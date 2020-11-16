Domtar Corporation (UFS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.33 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 4.08% at $27.02. During the day, the stock rose to $27.51 and sunk to $26.20 before settling in for the price of $25.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UFS posted a 52-week range of $18.40-$40.05.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.05.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. Domtar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s President, Personal Care bought 300 shares at the rate of 21.13, making the entire transaction reach 6,339 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,392.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domtar Corporation (UFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.02.

In the same vein, UFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domtar Corporation (UFS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Domtar Corporation (UFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.61% that was lower than 60.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.